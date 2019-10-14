They will cover the energy of happiness in November 2019: Pavel Globa said there are three sign of the Zodiac
New month of autumn is not far off. Therefore, a well-known specialist in the field of astrology Pavel Globa, released a new astrological forecast. It contains a lot. In particular, the three signs of the Zodiac can find long-awaited happiness this month.
Leo
Fears and any doubts about the lions, they felt for a long time finally leave them. November extremely prosperous time period, he is able to gently influence the person’s fate for the better. The time has come when the Lions will be able to decide on significant changes in your life. Just need to trust your inner voice and overcome their fear. The energy of happiness will envelop you in the field of Finance, and the change of their professional activities you will be able to earn much more than before.
Fish
Fish life generally runs smoothly. In November this rest a little break the long-awaited energy of happiness. At the same time, with the help of this energy the Fish will do in your life miracles. They will finally have meaning in life, they will be able to use their new ideas will need as quickly as possible to translate into reality. Fish will be able to overcome fear of change, and this will lead to the fact that they will begin to realize its goals.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, the next month will help in the private sphere. They let go of past wrongs and misunderstandings in relationships that cause them pain. The energy of happiness will gently restore your inner balance and harmony. Therefore, getting rid of the burden of the past, the Archers will be able to move on.