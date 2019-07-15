They will have beautiful children: Nastya Kamenskih suspected pregnancy (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky, intrigued by the network of the bed photo with husband Potapov, sparked controversy with a new picture. Star, have repeatedly stated that dreams of becoming a mother, has published on his page in Instagram new photo, which poses in a loose jumpsuit. Fans considered under the outfit changed figure Nastya and once again suggested that she is expecting a baby.
“You’re pregnant — clothes issue”, “you’ll make beautiful babies”, “I noticed her stomach? Well pregnant well”, — write in the comments under the photo.
Recall, Nastya Kamenskikh married Potap, a novel which was concealed for many years. After the wedding couple thespiae Network photo sharing Potap shows off the gorgeous figure of his wife in a bathing suit. Nastia is not just attributed to pregnancy. Kamensky repeatedly denied rumors that she was pregnant.
