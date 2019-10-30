‘They’re all racists and Communists’: Florida man attacked the bartender because of caps trump
A man from Florida was arrested after he assaulted a bartender in the cap MAGA (Make America Great again) — campaign slogan of U.S. President Donald trump on the election in 2016. This writes Fox News.
43-year-old Mathias Eypl spat in the face of 67-year-old Robert Anglade for the fact that he was wearing a hat in support of trump. Eypl said to him: “go Back to Russia, Communist”, and then slapped on the head. The assailant told police, referring to the age involved in the incident, that he doesn’t care what he did because he has “more time on this planet” than the man he assaulted.
After the attack Eypl left the school, but Youngblood managed to remove the license plate from the vehicle and gave it to the police.
When Ajple was arrested, he told police that he did not care that he will go to jail, because it (the attack) was “exciting”. In addition, he added that he did it to support law enforcement agencies, as all supporters of trump, in his words, “the Communists and racists”.
He was charged with assault and a fine of %500. The trial will take place on November 19.