They’re back: 23 dead in attack on bar in southern Mexico
On Tuesday night, August 27, in the Mexican city of Coatzacoalcos has been an attack on a bar El Caballo Blanco.
After the attack on the establishment with Molotov cocktails started a fire. Killing 23 people — 8 women and 15 men. Another 13 were seriously injured.
A bar is located on a busy shopping street in the city, the main branch of which has long been the oil and oil refining.
The Governor of Veracruz Cuitlahuac Garcia suggested that the attack involved the conflicting gangs.
The police, the armed forces and the newly formed national guard are searching for the attackers and investigate the incident and cause of the fire.
Almost eight years have passed since that day as a result of the casino fire in Monterrey killed 52 people. Drug cartel organized the attack in 2011 to ensure claims for payment for protection.
This attack, along with the murder of 19 people in the Western city of Uruapan in the beginning of this month, probably, will renew fears that the returned public demonstration of violence in the war on drugs 2006-2012.