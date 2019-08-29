Thick, beautiful and healthy hair for pennies!
You think that your hair is falling out in huge quantities, and at a pace you will have an ugly bald spot on the crown? To avoid such a deplorable result, it is necessary to take immediate measures to stop excessive hair loss. There is a wonderful tool, consisting of only two ingredients, simple and accessible to literally everyone, which can help you to cope with this problem.
For this you will need:
● 3 tbsp chamomile blossoms
● 3 tbsp crushed Bay leaf
● 100 ml of water
Application:
1. Pour Laurel leaves and flowers of chamomile in boiling water. Then leave the mixture to steep for 3 hours.
2. Procedure tool and start drawing.
3. Carefully RUB it into the hair roots, but in any case not to wash off.
4. Apply the remedy 2-3 times a week.
After such procedures your hair will not only cease to fall abundantly, but thanks to this remedy the hair will become healthy and natural Shine, which to use does not exist, or were dim. Your hair will become much thicker, prettier and you can even forget that you once had problems with my hair. Share this post with your friends and arm yourselves with chamomile Bay leaf, to combat the problem of hair loss.
Be beautiful!
TEA FOR HAIR
1 tablespoon green tea pour 2 cups of boiling water and leave for 30 minutes to infuse. Then filter the tea and opolaskivaniem them clean hair. Do not rinse. Hair conditioner green tea will give softness, silkiness and Shine.
Tea hair loss
A strong infusion of tea rubbed into the hair roots every night for 10 days. This recipe will not only prevent hair loss but also will stimulate their growth.
Conditioner for oily hair with tea
Another great tea recipe will help to normalize the work of sebaceous glands:
1 Cup strong black tea mixed with 1 Cup of infusion of oak bark. This mixture opolaskivaniem clean hair but do not rinse. This recipe will suit those who have dark hair, as they can be a bit colored.
Tea – a great tool for hair styling
2 tablespoons black tea pour 1 Cup of boiling water. Ready strained mixture wetted the hair before you wind the curler, or before styling your hair, then the hair will stay much longer.
