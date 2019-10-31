“Thief in law” beat up a close friend
On 29 October in Russia there was one more shoot between the “thieves in law”. Teimuraz Curaja, which is known in criminal circles as Aleko Chose, was severely beaten by his close friend, crime boss Guram Chikhladze (Quievit). It is reported Lenta.ru.
A few years ago Chikhladze was beaten by two “thieves in law” — Giorgi gogeliani (Gia) and Varlam of kukhianidze (Vatiya). To the rescue came the leader of the criminal world of Russia Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young). However Chikhladze told gogeliani and kukhianidze that they are in danger.
During the meeting, all four crime bosses Turadze said Chikhladze wanted to deal with gogeliani and kukhianidze, but did not lead any evidence. The result Chikhladze announced Coraje intriguing and brutally beat him.
.
Photo: Prime Crime
