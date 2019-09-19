“Thief in law” Lotu Guli going to deprive “title”: named for two reasons
“Thieves in law” gather “a gathering” to deprive the Nadir Salifov known as ghouls, the “crown”. It is reported Ura.ru citing a source familiar with the situation.
According to the source, the reason for this decision was to support the ghouls, which he has Dzhumageldieva Armand known as Armand Wild. The latter is suspected of close ties with the secret services of Kazakhstan, he also hit the “kingpin” of Guram Chikhladze, and ghouls in this conflict, stood up for Wild.
Another reason for the deprivation Guli title intrigue concerning the “thief in law” Zachary Kalashov (Shakro Young), says the insider. According to him, the ghouls were spreading rumors that the Kalash had consented to the murder of a crime boss Vadim Ivanenko.
“This intrigue Guli tried to push thieves Mirabeau Jangveladze and Shakro Young, “explained the source.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the experts identified five of the most young “thieves in law”.
