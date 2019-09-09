“Thief in law” went into the lion’s cage: unusual video
In a network there was video footage as 46-year-old Abkhazian “thief in law” Temo Sukhumi comes in a cage to a lion, which he allegedly raised. This writes the “Companion”.
The footage of the record shows that the criminal authority, without the slightest fear comes in the cage and feels confident in it. In addition, refuses to help the man, constantly watching the lion.
“May he here he comes… Yes my boy. Yes. Give me a little bit. Let him feel it. (Temo refers to the caretaker of the lion). Yes, my boy. Yes, my boy. Yes, my boy. And remember, I love you (then says something not in Russian). He knows I’m home. If the voice is not done, he will feel the weak (says the lawyer for the operator). Yes, my boy. What you became”, says the “thief in law” Temo Sukhumi and all the while steadily stroking and patting the lion.
“Good to see you my handsome man. My Felucca. My Felucca. are you Simba, and dad Is. I raised you, and the baby. You’re my finger ate”, — said again Temo and the video ends.
After the appearance of the unusual online video spread two versions of the appearance lawyer cub. According to one, Temuri Gvasalia took on the upbringing of a newborn cub. According to another version, the lion became a “pupil” Temo at a Mature age, which makes this case an exception. After all, to subdue the predator, having established contact with him at this age, is almost impossible.
The publication says that the “thief in law” Temo Sukhumi (Temo of Makola, Temuri Gvasalia) his high status in the criminal world is endowed with in 2013 with the filing of a number of thieves, including the most prestigious and oldest thief in law Abacela (Boris Apakia), after serving a 19 year sentence in one of the most severe “covered” prisons of Russia.
More recently, his title is not recognized by some thieves because of the conflict between Temo and Derrida on the one hand and the Astika and the Hasik on the other. They say that Temo had disagreements with the thief Lasha Shushanashvili.
In December last year “the thief in the law” Temo Sukhumi was detained in Kiev.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “thief in law” Guli has laid under tribute businessmen of the Urals, and his henchmen call them directly from Turkey.
