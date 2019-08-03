Thieves broke into the apartment rented via Airbnb, tried on and washed all the clothes away (PHOTOS)

Loading...

A couple from Vancouver island came to Edmonton to visit family, and there they came incredibly strange case of the apartment, which they rented through Airbnb.

Rod and Kate Gordon, who arrived in town Sunday, we stopped in the apartment, left his things there and went to a family reunion.

“There were no signs of trouble until we opened the door. While we were in a completely different world,” said kat Gordon.

The lights were on and the whole apartment were playing death metal.

“The first thing we notice is the two pairs of unfamiliar shoes at the door,” said the woman.

Then they thought maybe it was an accident so that the two pairs of simultaneously booked the apartment. But then they saw my Luggage unpacked.

“Most of our stuff was in the suitcases, and even our bag with EN-Suite facilities were empty, and all the items from it were on the shelf near the sink in the bathroom,” she said.

“In the center of the table stood a strange bowl with the unused cigarettes. It was the craziest thing that we saw.”

Gordon argues that the people who entered the apartment also washed all their clothes and left a note which said: “We are here! Today is the best day of our lives!”

Kath added that in their lives, it was one of the worst days.”

The Gordon family has reported on the penetration of the police and building security, who viewed the surveillance cameras and saw the suspects wore clothing pair.

“They had cameras in the hallway so that they were seen coming in and out of people,” added kat.

Multiple levels of security: entrance door, the security guard in the lobby and the door to the building – all the burglars bypassed.

The family immediately Packed their things and went to sleep to her sister, but later, the security of the building they said the suspects went back to the apartment.

“They went straight to the apartment and went to bed to sleep,” she added, noting that, apparently, they had a key or door code.

“These people are still there, and they were absolutely shameless and carefree. They were measuring our clothes and enjoyed all of our belongings and did it for hours”.

“They came to the city in our clothes and then returned, as if it were their home”.

The door code is changed with each reservation, reported by Eric Bernie, the owner of the apartment who rents it out through Airbnb.

The Gordon family received a full refund. However, they noted that they would like to police released pictures of suspects from surveillance cameras to find the burglars.