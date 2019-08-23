“Thieves” go to the Donbass: the mafia are going to take control of crime in the region
In Russian criminal dynasty Asatryan plans to establish control over the Saratov Rostov regions, and later over war-torn “DNR” and “LNR”. This writes the Agency “Prime Crime”.
According to journalists, the change was possible after Sergey Asatryan, son of the famous “thief in law” Edward Asatryan, managed to restore his “thief” status.
It happened in the prison of the city of Balashov in the Saratov region; helped at fault the lawyer to his friend, the “thief in law” Sujac (Oleg Sukhachev), with whom they once sat together. For some time, according to sources, Suhaj were hesitant to support a friend, but later decided in his favor.
It is this event and can lead to great changes in the world thieves in the South of Russia — after all, the prison Balashova is considered to be in the region of the home.
“People in the know” believe that in the end, Istranov clan can actually gain control over all of these territories, and have already begun preparations for such a step.
The Agency reminds that Edward named Edward Sturgeon — a very famous and influential character in criminal circles; his son followed in his father’s footsteps and is also patched a thief, but the “career” of his to this day was not too joyful: some time ago, after another conflict was restoranai. Now, after the “restoration of the title” he is ready to fight for a place under the sun.
