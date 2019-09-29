“Thieves in law” in a hurry to ship a “common Fund” in Turkey: what do we know (video)
Loud arrest of the leader of the criminal world of Russia Oleg Medvedev, known as the thief in the law Shishkin, made influential authorities, is still at large, to urgently resolve the fate of the “thieves ‘ obshchak”, the holder of which until recently was the “lawyer” № 1. This writes Ura.ru.
With the adoption of the “Putin law” concerning increasing the punishment for holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy, the decision-making center, and with it the cash office of the criminal world of Russia, it is planned to move outside the country.
Iniciatorom this decision was recently released on Amnesty kingpin Gali Gela (Gela Kardava).
According to the publication, after his release from a Belarusian penal colony Gali will soon go to Turkey, which has already moved an impressive number of influential authorities, which are grouped around the main contender for thieves throne of Russia — Azerbaijan, “the lawyer” Nadir Salifov (Lot Guli)
“Recently Turkey is a reliable refuge of the criminal world — a lifeline in a stormy sea “law and order”. And there are all preconditions in order that the main office of Russian criminal world — the so-called thieves obshchak — also will move to Turkey”, — stated in the investigation of journalists of newspaper Life.
According to the estimates of investigators, the amount of criminal cash in Russia may reach several tens of millions of dollars.
Another reason for the move “common Fund” called the lawyer, writer, author of “Walled up” Ivan Mironov.
In an interview Ura.ru he stated that the “common Fund” should always be in the thief who is responsible for it.
“If the thief is responsible for the “common Fund”, he must be the thief. Responsible must have direct access to money and control over spending and safety of funds”, — explained the defender. Mironov stressed that the storage of a “common Fund” of the criminal community of one country on the territory of another state is not contrary to the rules of the underworld.
What is the “thieves ‘ obshchak” a few years ago showed the famous thief-in-law Alexander Severov (Alex North), whose name surfaced recently in connection with the murder of the famous singer Michael Krug. It is about him a Circle wrote the song “Vladimir Central”, where in the original version instead of the chorus of “the North wind” was written the word “John North”.
In the video distributed on the Network, is seen as the authority gets an ordinary diplomat, to the top full of dollars.
“We have in “common Fund” just won’t no hot rod… It just can’t even imagine… I’m a thief cannot come and take money from there,” says severs on camera.
According to “the lawyer”, “thieves cash” — is the Fund where the money goes to the needy criminals, deserving of “human attention”. Particular attention has been paid to, did voluntarily, the representative of the criminal world donations to the “common Fund” or not.
Note that the Sasha North on the gathering in 2014 was stripped of his title of “thief in law” for having departed from the thieves ‘ traditions, gave several interviews to TV channels, and also sent money from “common Fund” to the wrong people.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Russia the battle “clans of thieves,” Guli and Shakro Young.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter