“Thieves in law” rebelled against “antivirusul” law, media
In Armenia was marked by an attempt to mass rebellion in the colonies, directed against “antivirusul of the law.” This writes the Daily EA with reference to the Minister of justice Rustam Balasana.
“September 5 in the criminal-Executive institutions (Aranei) recorded manifestations of rebellion, which was foiled due to the prompt action of the staff,” said Friday, who was detained.
The Minister also informed that at the moment the situation is under control — the manifestation of the rebellious sentiments among prisoners in General has been neutralized.
previously arrested and placed in the Moscow Center of temporary detention of foreign citizens, became the defendant in a criminal case for “Putin’s article”, article 210.1 of the criminal code. This article applies in the case of classes criminal authority the higher position in criminal hierarchy and shall be punishable by deprivation of liberty for a term from 8 to 15 years and a fine of 5 million rubles.
