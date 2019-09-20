“Thieves” staged a rebellion in the colony (video)
In Penal colony № 7, located in Dagestan (Russia), several convicts tried to arrange a riot. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the UFSIN for the Republic.
The cause of unrest, according to Telegram-channel Baza served as a humiliation and infringement of the rights of prisoners by jailers. At the same complaints during the inspection of the Federal penitentiary service in the colony stopped.
Read takari "thieves" in prison came in the video
It is reported that riot from jail and was led by two “thieves in law” — Ziyavudin of Fortune (the Consider) and Shamil Magomedov (Smolyan).
About their detention was reported on 4 September. The investigation revealed that the suspects have a high position in the criminal hierarchy, led by illegal activity and coordinate it.
According to “Prime Crime”, Ziyavudin Abdulkhalikov was born on 9 September 1959 in the village of Kuppa (Dagestan). He was repeatedly tried. In 1990 he was crowned in the Saratov region with the participation of Ivan Chernigov (Ivan Hand).
Shamil Magomedov, also repeatedly judged for Commission of property crimes, was crowned eight years ago, with the personal approval of Ded Hasan, who was then the leader of the underworld.
In the end the situation was resolved without the use of physical force and special means.
"thief in law" Lotu Guli are going to deny the "title" because of his ties with the secret services of Kazakhstan.
