Thighs women can determine the status of her health
Researchers from Asia and Europe found that thighs women can determine the status of her health. They also said what helps fat deposits on the hips.
The specialists selected 3,000 women and has long conducted surveillance of their health. They all had normal rates of weight — from 50 to 79 pounds. The results of this study were published by the portal of the European Heart Journal.
It turned out that the owner of lush Breasts were exposed to greater risk of heart disease, and women with curvy hips — less. The experts also found that inflammatory disease in women can be reduced with the help of body fat. In addition, with the help of fat in this part of the body can get rid of clogging of arteries. It also absorbs substances that pose a danger to the body.
Women suffering from fullness in the upper part of the body have elevated insulin and cholesterol, the researchers say. They warn that dangerous for women’s health are narrow hips.