“Thin I’m not wanted!”: Ruslana Pysanka made a Frank admission

Famous actress, TV presenter and Director Ruslana Pysanka recently made about myself all to say when she was attacked by a group of Roma near the local railway station. The actress still gets nervous, remembering this story. “Honestly, in my life there are so many events that this situation just knocked me the ground from under the feet”, — Ruslan admitted.
Currently, the Ukrainian actress starred in the TV series. For the first few years, she landed the role of forensic scientist in a detective melodrama channel “Ukraine”, “owl”. Work on the series takes place in a specially built pavilion, which has rooms, a café, interview rooms and even morgue. According to Ruslana, her character Zoya Modestovna — the character is cheerful and positive, something similar to the actress. In between filming the Egg plays in theatrical performances, and recently made his debut as a Director. Says absolutely satisfied with life and the way it looks. Dreams of relaxing and interesting offers from TV producers.
“I fell right on the roadway, but my backpack spilled all of its contents”
— Honestly, I feel like a squirrel in a wheel, — Ruslan admitted. — For a creative person it’s fine. But, on the other hand, becomes more urgent the question about the vacation that my husband Igor to afford yet. Ahead of the Christmas holidays and so there will be more work, so plan some kind of respite will only in the spring. So while I dream about just a few nights to spend at home. Because tours often have to spend the night in trains, where sleep is difficult.
— Speaking of trains. What’s the story with the attack on you, which alarmed all social networks?
— Oh, if my premiere could arouse the press, social networks and TV, I’d have been thrilled. It happened on one of the Kiev station, when a group of Roma wanted to Rob me. About six o’clock in the morning I came from the city, where he was on tour. Igor met me. We exited the station and walked to the man in front of me from behind.
And suddenly felt a light touch to his backpack, which was on the back. Looked around and literally on his right shoulder he saw the girl’s face. Her head looked four young men. It all happened in one second. I turned around 360 degrees, I could not resist and fell right on the roadway. My backpack, which was already half open, spilled all of its contents are: passport, tablet, perfume, money. I drove an elbow and foot on the pavement, ripped my favorite jacket. Igor looked back, saw me lying on the pavement, jumped to the girl, and she immediately cried out: “I didn’t take anything!” They just don’t have time to complete what I have to do. Now I am in correspondence with the chief of police, who explained the situation. Right kind of detective story…
— Similar to the one in which you are now shooting?
— In the episode “owl”? Not really. There we too confusing criminal cases. I play a forensic scientist Zoya Modestovna — bright, cheerful personality. But her humor is rather cynical, I completely not such. My jokes are more sarcastic. The series is still in the process of filming, and they bring me great pleasure.
The detective melodrama “Filin” Ruslana Pysanka plays a forensic scientist Zoya Modestovna
— Last time you almost starred in the TV series.
— It’s true, I haven’t had offers. And she can’t go and offer yourself. I am proud, do not want anybody to ask for anything. And once during a tour in Germany, I saw on the Facebook page of the casting Manager’s invitation to audition for a detective show. Among the characters were colorful and the medical examiner Zoya Modestovna, seemed to me very amusing. I wrote: “do you want me to try?” I think I was a little confused, the Manager, nevertheless I was asked to send a sample, and it all started. A month later, I met with the producer and was offered the role. Let’s see what happens, will the continuation of my serial life.
— A big movie?
— PResnais, do not see myself in our new Ukrainian cinema. I do not understand, someone can play and in what genre — Comedy, tragedy? The same applies to television. I do not understand where there can realize their potential. Talent shows in my life already. Can’t imagine myself in the lead, for example, a social talk show or project about weight loss. Recently I was invited to lead the weather on one of the channels. But this work ties to one place, and I needed freedom of movement, the opportunity to go on tour, shooting. So far refused.
Thanks “will Sweetim schaslivym” Ruslan lost 42 pounds, and her husband Igor — 40 pounds
— I do not regret that participated in various shows — from the project for wanting to lose weight to dance?
— I will say more, I am happy that I participated in them. When you have to in the shortest possible time to show some hidden or new quality, experience incredible sensations. Live shows always excite and make it beat faster. It was always positive emotions, omolajivayuschie inside. The same applies to reality, where they had to lose weight. I felt a real buzz, and it does not matter won or not.
“Not bake the cakes as it was before, but not sit on a special diet”
You continue to follow a special diet?
— Frankly, no. Clearly, almost no longer bake the cakes as it was before, but not sit on a special diet. Sometimes Igor can afford pancakes with a filling. However, eat a few pieces instead of a plate, as it was before. I don’t cook more than four pancakes. Eat everything, but a little. Just know how much is enough for me to feel in great shape.
It is not necessary to strain itself continuously and to reproach that ate not the same. I have too many things to worry about, and my schedule is hard to call it normalized. The creative people are unable to comply mode. Of course, compared to how Igor looked at the reality about weight loss, our weight has increased slightly. But I realize now I shouldn’t to get better or to lose weight.
“Now I don’t need either to get better or to lose weight. I am happy with how I look,” says Ruslan
— To reach a state of comfort?
— Yes, and I like it. I’m already out of the age of the girl, so it is impossible to sharply lose weight. Seeing that wrinkles appear, decided, “Oh, no!” I’ll be a little better in body, but with a smooth face. I don’t go to the gym, but love massages and various Spa treatments. On the other hand, I have performances in which you have two hours to ride around the stage. After such a tour come home with bulging pressure. We can safely say that it was a real fitness tour.
Has long been resigned to the fact that I was not meant to be skinny. I like what it is. Moreover, when it dropped the extra pounds and become slim, no producer called me with an offer. That made for a conclusion that lean I’m not wanted!
— It is known that recently you have become and theatre Director.
Yeah, my first play “the Cage” supplied with the famous Odessa Oleg Filimonov and Jan Levinson. Was quite a strange spectacle, which is called comic drama. Soon we will come with him to Kiev. Besides that, I directed plays, and play in it, and that’s pretty hard. Literally have to burst, because you need to see the process inside and out. In General, after the performance I realized that this is not my last work as a Director, but to play your own productions exactly not anymore.
— Not many know that the Director is your specialty.
— Yes, it turns out, my profession has caught up with me. But I confess, I enjoy the rehearsals. However, as from the shots. Recently due to the fact that my schedule is overloaded, you come home and just an hour silent. Restore the ligament. Thanks to Igor, who feeds me delicious dinner and warmed comfort of home. I dream that the year had not 12, but 14 months — 12 to work, and two rest.
