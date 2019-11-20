“Think, are you ready?” Vitorgan incognito made an offer Ninidze
Russian actor Maksim Vitorgan, who recently surprised fans with a “high” relationship with ex-wife, was suspected of intentions to legalize the relationship with his current fiancee Nino Ninidze.
The fact that Nino likes on the Network to communicate with subscribers, arranging the heading “question-answer”, and this time her conversation with the subscribers, interfered with her lover, the newspaper writes Woman.ru.
Citite”Better hearse”: Vitorgan postebalsya over the wedding Sobchak
The actor did not give myself, anonymous asked the question: “is It OK to propose to a girl after 8 months?”.
A question from Maxim Vitorgan, and Nino, and subscribers immediately declassified the manner of communication, has created some intrigue. Maksim hinted that it is considering whether to make a proposal to the girl, that is her, less than a year after the start of the relationship. No less intriguing was the response Ninidze.
She called Vitorgan be careful what you wish for and once again think about whether he is ready for it.
“If you ask me this question… think again, are you ready”, — wrote the actress in response to her lover.
Journalists reminded that Maxim and Ninidze not for the first time publicly in correspondence, including anonymous in “genre”. That’s just before their conversation never passed on as an outright level.
At the same time, subscribers are sure that Nino and Maxim has been quite successful to create a truly harmonious, happy family. In the few months of public relations and Vitorgan Ninidze they proved that they are beautiful and harmonious couple.
As previously reported “FACTS”, 47-year-old Maxim Vitorgan ceased in October hide the relationship with Nino Ninidze. The pair appears together in public, showing their feelings. Their relationship has been endorsed by the mother of Nino, a famous actress Iya Ninidze. In addition, Maxim was introduced to 28-year-old Nino’s older children — son Daniel and daughter Pauline, and a little Plato, which gave birth to ex-wife Ksenia Sobchak. And Ninidze introduced his son Sandro. Together they summer vacationed in Greece.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter