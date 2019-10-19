Think is harmful. Excessive brain activity shortens life — scientists
One of the keys to a longer life can be more peaceful brain without excessive nervous activity.
In the new work were studied postmortem brain tissue of long-lived people to understand how they differ from people who died at the age of 60-70 years.
Previous studies have shown that maintaining physical and mental activity as they get older provides many benefits, and the best way to protect an aging brain — use it. However, in the new work, the authors argue that excessive brain activity in old age can only hurt.
“Absolutely shocking and mysterious thing in this new article is that limiting neural activity is a good thing in a healthy aging, if you want to keep your brain active in later life. This is very illogical,” said Michael McConnell, a neuroscientist at the Institute for brain development for them. Lieber, who was not involved in the study.
Researchers from Harvard medical school analyzed the brain tissue, transferred to the banks of the human brain, men aged 60 to 70 years and lived to 100 years.
They found that people who died before the mid 80-ies in the brain had lower levels of a protein called REST, which represses genes involved in the stimulation of the brain, compared with very old people. It has been proven that REST protects against Alzheimer’s disease.
Since it is currently impossible to measure REST in the brain of living people, scientists began experiments on round worms and mice to test whether he plays a role in life expectancy.
When the researchers increased the activity of the REST version of the worm, the brain activity of the worms fell, and they lived longer. When they calmed down the neurons, the worms lived one-third longer than four weeks and not, as usual, three. Scientists have conducted similar experiments in mice and observed the same. The opposite happened when the scientists disabled the REST-like gene in roundworms that have a very long lifespan; the neural activity of the worms increased their life declined sharply.
It is not clear how these differences in brain activity at the cellular level can lead to differences in the behavior of people. Perhaps the reason is that a decrease in the activity of neurons activates genes to protect the brain from stress.
Bruce Yankner, Professor of genetics and neurology at Harvard medical school, who led the work, said that his lab is already watching to see whether targeting REST with medication to lead to new methods of treating neurodegenerative diseases or aging.
According to Ankara, this line of research can also be interesting for understanding how alternative interventions such as meditation, which affects the nervous rhythms can work as a treatment for early memory loss.
The researchers emphasize that the brain that they studied came from people who had died for different reasons, making it impossible to determine whether there was a difference in the level of REST is associated with the probability of death.