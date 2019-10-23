Thinner Kamaliya flashed slender legs (photo)
The famous Ukrainian singer, the wife of a millionaire Mohammad Zahoor Kamaliya, staged earlier in Odessa bright holiday for children, boasted a slender figure. The singer published in Instagram a new photo, which poses poolside in a bold turquoise dress with a high slit revealing slender legs. In this way Kamaliya posed for a photo shoot of a glossy magazine.
42-year-old star lost a lot of weight and looks amazing, believe in the fans.
“Amazing”, “you guys Look great”, “the Swan Princess”, “a Real Amazon”, “Gorgeous legs”, — write fans under the photo.
