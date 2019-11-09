Third, the Orthodox Church has recognized as independent from Moscow Orthodox Church in Ukraine (PHOTO)

The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Alexandria Patriarch Feodor II declared independent from the Moscow Patriarchate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. It was announced on Friday in Cairo. He has already commemorated the head of the DNC, Metropolitan Epiphanios during the Liturgy. The Church of Alexandria, the third of the 14 universally accepted to recognize the independence of the Ukrainian, writes Radio “Freedom”.

On Friday, Theodore II said that he would like to inform you about an important event in the presence of the bishops and the Greek Ambassador. “Today our Patriarchate entered in the diptychs of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine and Metropolitan Epiphanios, said Theodore..

According to him, today begins the commemoration of the Epiphany in the churches of the Patriarchate. He mentioned the Primate of the Ukrainian Church during the service, a video of the Liturgy laid out on the page coming to Facebook.

The Deputy head of the Department for external Church relations of the Moscow Patriarchate Archpriest Nikolai Balashov, said that the Russian Orthodox Church took the news about the decision of the Church of Alexandria, “with deep sorrow”. He added that the ROC will no longer be able to maintain a prayerful communion with Alexandria, but the decision in this regard will be taken by the Synod.

In the Russian Orthodox Church has said that the decision of the Patriarch of Alexandria to recognize the head of the Ukrainian dissenters, Sergei Dumenko (Metropolitan Epiphanios) and to make his name in the diptychs of the Church of Alexandria makes it impossible for the commemoration of the Patriarch of Alexandria the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia.

In December 2018, the Ukraine was United to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine a few unrecognized by the world Orthodox Ukrainian churches. It recognized the Orthodox Church of Constantinople, in 2019 in Istanbul, its head has signed the Tomos of the Church of the independence of the PCU. Later, the DNC recognized the Greek Orthodox Church.

Against this decision, strongly supports the Russian Orthodox Church. In the Orthodox Church called the confession of ptsu schism in world Orthodoxy. The Moscow Patriarchate ceased prayerful communion with Constantinople and the Greek churches. In the framework of the conflict a large part of the Russian parishes in Western Europe moved from the Church of Constantinople in the Orthodox Church.

The canonical territory of the Church of Alexandria includes countries in North, Central and South Africa, it has 27 Metropolitan and four bishops. According to legend, it was founded by one of the four evangelists, by the Apostle mark. Patriarch Theodore II has chaired it since 24 October 2004.