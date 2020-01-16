Third, the players of the Spanish League, madness said the upcoming match against real Madrid in the Spanish Cup
January 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Has been drawn in the match 1/16 finals of the Spanish Cup real Madrid with a team from the third division “Unionists Salamanca”.
The players of this club were so excited for the upcoming match against the “Royal club” that after the draw began to dance.
It is worth noting that the “Unionists” in the match of the 1/32 of the Cup of Spain on penalties was “Deportivo” from La Coruna (1:1, penalties 8:7).