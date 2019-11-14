Thirsty dog laugh network attempts to drink from the fountain (video)
The network has become a viral video in which thirsty dog tries to drink from the installed in the garden of the main house a special fountain for dogs, controlled by a pedal. The dog realized that the water appears when you press the paw on the pedal. But can not understand that in order that the jet does not disappear, remove the paw from the pedal is not necessary. The dog unsuccessfully tries to get drunk, but only enough the air. He’s trying to quickly press the pedal several times in succession, believing that this will remedy the situation. And even tried to chew on the fountain. But he never came. “Damn it… Why isn’t it working”, — is called live.
Netizens sympathized with the sufferer. “It’s almost the spitting image of me when trying to wash my hands in the bathroom of an airplane, Or like me, when trying to understand something about new technology that dealt with my children,” wrote in the comments. Someone rebuked the master for what has not helped your pet to deal with the camera. Someone called the dog smart. Others, on the contrary sweet, but stupid.
“god damn it. why isn’t this working.” from r/funny
