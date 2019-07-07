This 20-year-old girl has a breast of 10th size! And here is what she took
Twenty-year-old English woman Danielle markenson has a tenth of the size of the breast, and he, in spite of the envy of girls and the attention from men became a curse.
The girl was forced to leave by the instructor because of the pain in the Breasts. To end that suffering, she wants to get reduction surgery, but the doctors refuse to fulfill that desire.
The poor girl started to have problems with neck, back and knees, because her spine is unable to cope with the weight size “K”.
In addition, Dani noticed by all men, and some of them responds negatively, gradually develop complexes from an English girl. In addition, unhealthy the attention of men much frightened and scared girl, to such an extent that in school she was afraid to walk alone.
Poor! That is not a gift but a curse!