This actor was an external defect, but it did not prevent him from becoming a beautiful man
Is Hrithik Roshan, a very popular Indian actor.
He was born in the family of the Director and Actresses, but the parents and could not imagine that later the son follow in the footsteps of her mother, because the boy had a speech impediment.
However, by the fourteenth year from them managed to escape thanks to the speech therapist. It was then Retik decided that it would be an actor and even started going to courses.
After learning about the plans of Ratika, father supported him and even allowed to star in his film. When this picture was taken, Ratik became famous.
Now the boy was worried about only one problem – a bifurcated thumb of the right hand. For a long time the actor was hiding it, being ashamed of the defect.
However, fans found out about it, have not ceased to love their idol, and with their support Ratic not ashamed of this peculiarity.