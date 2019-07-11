This alumna has designed their own outfit! The entire Internet loved it!
Recently, a young girl from Bulgaria named Sylvia Kitakawa surprised the Internet is unusual prom dress. Her linen dress is decorated with beautiful ethnic handmade embroidery.
Sylvia enjoys the creativity — particularly the visual arts, with most of his childhood. She decided to enroll in a field related to design and architecture.
Once in the girl’s head came a great idea to add to your prom dress cute embroidery.
The design has been spent almost two and a half months. It was worth it!
Here are just a very Kitakawa didn’t know how to sew, and therefore it was necessary to find a really good master who could translate all my ideas graduate.
Sylvia herself did not know how to sew, and help came from Adil Trnkova. She stitched each tiny detail manually, following the instructions of the girl.
Sylvia promised to keep the outfit as a family heirloom. Her family very much appreciated all that keeps the spirit of the people of Bulgaria.