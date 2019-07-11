This alumna has designed their own outfit! The entire Internet loved it!

| July 11, 2019 | News | No Comments

Эта выпускница самостоятельно оформила свой наряд! Весь Интернет в восторге!

Recently, a young girl from Bulgaria named Sylvia Kitakawa surprised the Internet is unusual prom dress. Her linen dress is decorated with beautiful ethnic handmade embroidery.

Эта выпускница самостоятельно оформила свой наряд! Весь Интернет в восторге!

Sylvia enjoys the creativity — particularly the visual arts, with most of his childhood. She decided to enroll in a field related to design and architecture.

Once in the girl’s head came a great idea to add to your prom dress cute embroidery.

The design has been spent almost two and a half months. It was worth it!

Эта выпускница самостоятельно оформила свой наряд! Весь Интернет в восторге!

Here are just a very Kitakawa didn’t know how to sew, and therefore it was necessary to find a really good master who could translate all my ideas graduate.

Sylvia herself did not know how to sew, and help came from Adil Trnkova. She stitched each tiny detail manually, following the instructions of the girl.

Эта выпускница самостоятельно оформила свой наряд! Весь Интернет в восторге!

Sylvia promised to keep the outfit as a family heirloom. Her family very much appreciated all that keeps the spirit of the people of Bulgaria.

Эта выпускница самостоятельно оформила свой наряд! Весь Интернет в восторге!

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.