This anatomical feature increases the risk of diabetes
The study found that every additional 10 cm in height the risk of diabetes is reduced by 40%. And all because the tall people the body better cope with the processing of sugar.
Scientists have found that tall people can be better protected against type II diabetes. For every additional 10 cm in height the risk of this metabolic disorder is reduced by 41% in men and 33% women. Researchers from the German Institute of human nutritionists believe that this dependence is due to higher fat content in the body of little people, higher blood pressure and greater prevalence in them of inflammatory processes.
But people have high insulin sensitivity is increased, causing beta cells to work more efficiently. Recall that this kind of cells in the pancreas that produces insulin. Their findings are made on the basis of the analysis of the health of 28 000 people. It turned out that their growth is possible with sufficient degree of accuracy to predict the likelihood of developing diabetes.
The connection between height and risk of diabetes was more pronounced in people with normal body weight. In this case, for every additional 10 cm in height the risk of diabetes in men was reduced by as much as 86%, and among women — by 67%. If the body weight was increased, the relationship became less pronounced.