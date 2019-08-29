This autumn, cell in schools will be banned (PHOTO)

Loading...

We knew that the ban on cell phones in school once, now we know when.

According to the government of Ontario, starting November 4, cell phone use in schools of the province will be banned.

However, there are a few exceptions to this rule.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce (Lecce Stephen) said that mobile phones can be used for educational purposes when you call ambulance or for special educational needs.

“The lesson students should be focused on your studies and not on social networks,” said Lecce, in his statement on Thursday.

“For this reason, we restrict the use of cell phones and other personal mobile devices in schools but leave students access to technology in terms of the development of the virtual economy and knowledge required competitive employee.”

According to the provincial government, in discussion with parents, pupils and teachers in the last year 97% said that the use of mobile phones should be somehow limited.

After the announcement, the government published a “List of questions and answers” to help parents when it comes to using cell phones and other personal mobile devices in school.

Marit Stiles, a critic in the field of education from the Ontario NDP, issued a statement today regarding the acceptance of a province decision.

“The teachers themselves can determine when to ban cell phones in the classroom, and when to use the device as a learning tool,” said she.

Cell phones were once banned in schools administered by the school Board in Toronto, but the Council lifted the ban, giving the decision at the mercy of the teachers.

Then, about five months ago, the PC government proposed to introduce a comprehensive ban cell phones in schools.

Starting in November, high school students in Ontario will have to face this reality, and, to the horror of many, the decision will no longer be in the hands of teachers.