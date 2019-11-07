This beautiful young girl crying at her wedding! She was forced to marry an adult of the police
Forced marriage is a marriage in which one or more parties are married without his or her consent or against his or her will. This can happen either in secret, such marriages can plan for parents, family or religious leaders. This can be linked to physical violence, sexual violence or emotional violence.
A teenager named Cade “Louise” Golubieva was forced to marry an elderly man Nagada guchigova, chief of police of the Chechen Republic, as well as a key ally of the head of the Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, after she wanted to steal.
According to reports, 47-year-old police chief has a wife and a son who is much older than a 17 year old teenage girl.
Published photos and video of her wedding day, in which Cade is standing next to her new husband, who allegedly had another wife.
Cade looked stunning in her white wedding dress, which was performed with exquisite lace details, but they could not hide the sadness on her face. She was in tears because she was forced to marry the chief of police.
Polygamous marriages are illegal under Russian law. The legal age of marriage is 18, but that could change if authorities think it’s appropriate.
The marriage was initially revealed by Russian journalist Elena Milashina, who exposed the marriage to a Russian newspaper. The article Milashina claimed that the chief of police gave the parents of Louise an ultimatum — to give his daughter or to be “unfortunate consequences”.
Ramzan Kadyrov has published the photos of the wedding on Instagram with the inscription: “Dear friends! Before the wedding, Naud and Louise, with the support of relatives and friends attended the reception hall to register the marriage. For many days, some media deliberately distorted the reality, copied the false information got into someone else’s life and organized persecution of people.
I wish Nayudu and Louise happiness, prosperity and harmony in the family!”