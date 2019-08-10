This berry helps fight cancer
In laboratory conditions, raspberry has destroyed more than 90% of tumor cells in animals with cancer of the intestine.
American scientists have found that raspberry helps to protect the body from cancer. The experiment involved animals, which were found in intestinal tumors. Animals were fed different food, which add the extract of raspberry.
The results of the experiment were impressive – some test subjects were destroyed more than 90% of cancer cells. Scientists believe this is because raspberry contains many different antioxidants which help to fight toxins and increase the resistance of cells to oxylene, and hence protect against mutations.
In particular, allynova acid, which is contained in raspberries prevents the uncontrolled cell division. In addition, Malin has a lot of vitamins and minerals: A, C, E, b, iron, phosphorus, potassium, folic acid, magnesium.
The doctors stressed that raspberries cannot be considered a cure for cancer – a disease treated only under the supervision of experts and using proven tools. But berry can provide significant assistance in the prevention of cancer and support the body, if the person already had that diagnosis in the past.
Raspberry has no contraindications and can be an allergen. Do not forget that excessive amount of any useful product can cause harm. As for the raspberry, order to maintain health it is recommended to eat a Cup of berries a day.