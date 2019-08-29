This berry helps to prevent cancer of the esophagus
Strawberries can be used as an alternative anti-cancer drugs or together with them to prevent esophageal cancer, said the scientists.
That regular consumption of strawberries helps protect people from developing cancer of the esophagus, according to the data obtained by American scientists from the Center for the comprehensive study of cancer at the Ohio state University. These experts performed the experiment with the participation of the inhabitants of the three provinces of Central China, with one of the highest in the world indicators of esophageal cancer.
Within 6 months the subjects who have been diagnosed with a tumor of the esophagus (not yet transformed into a malignant), daily intake with food strawberry powder, equivalent to 57 grams of strawberries, which was characterized by all properties of the berries. As a result of 36 participants from 29 people in the context of consumption of strawberry concentrate tumors of the esophagus decreased and were classified as less dangerous. In particular, tumors of the middle stage they have moved into the category of tumours of light stage.
The scientists stated that although the strawberry is not a tool that can help to overcome already diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus, to prevent its aromatic berry is really. According to them, its use can be effective in combination with drugs that prevent the activity of cancer cells.
It is symptomatic that another study authored by Italian scientists from the Polytechnic University in Marche also ended with the conclusion of experts that the consumption of strawberries helps prevent cancer. After experimenting with mice, they stated that strawberry has the property to reduce the activity of several genes responsible for the growth of metastases.