This berry is considered a “champion” for strengthening of potency
Berries are often the Champions of the content of vitamins and minerals. One of those priceless gifts of nature — BlackBerry.
It contains 50 trace minerals, including minerals and vitamins E, K and R. the positive effect of berries on the treatment of vascular diseases, prevention of cancer, inflammation and neurological diseases.
In addition, BlackBerry helps to relieve swelling, strengthen the walls of blood vessels, regenerates tissue, relieves depression. BlackBerry — a natural aphrodisiac, it strengthens the potency, contributing to the production of testosterone — the main male hormone and dopamine — the hormone of happiness.
Delicious berry does not lose its properties and for canning and freezing. The positive effect will be achieved while consuming only 100 grams of blackberries in the morning will strengthen the immune system and wakes up attracted to the opposite sex. You can take and berry juice before going to sleep is even older men it will help nabratsya forces for intimacy.