This berry is very good for the heart
The study showed, one Cup of blueberries a day lead to sustained improvement of vascular functionality and flexibility of the arteries. It’s enough to eat just 150 grams of berries daily.
One of the most popular garden crops in Russia berry blueberries may protect a person from cardiovascular diseases like heart attack or stroke. Quite often, these diseases occur due to reduced functionality of the blood vessels, that is their poor throughput when the blood with great difficulty, is pumped through them throughout the body. In violation of the provision of blood by the heart can develop heart attack, but if these problems occur with the brain, it threatens the stroke. And now scientists have found that consumption of 150 g of blueberries or one Cup every day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by as much as 15%. That’s why people should go easy on the blueberries and other berries.
The study demonstrated the ability of blueberries to counter metabolic syndrome, significantly increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and diabetes. Today to confront the disorders in the blood vessels are often prescribed statins, which eliminates atherosclerotic plaques. But many people don’t take these pills, and someone just does not want life to drink certain medications. Science has proven that certain changes in lifestyle, including proper nutrition, can also affect arteries healthful way.
Previous studies have concluded that regular consumption of blueberries reduces the risk of type II diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Perhaps this is due to the fact that bilberries contain natural ingredients anthocyanins, which is a flavonoid that is, the pigments responsible for the bright red and blue hue of these berries. In the new study it was found that 150 grams of blueberries every day give the maximum effect in protecting from heart disease and blood vessels.