This berry protects the body from cancer

| July 23, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Scientists believe that the use of raspberry not only boosts immunity but also inhibits the development of cancer cells. The berry is rich in various vitamins and is an excellent support for the work of the whole organism.

Эта ягода защищает организм от рака

This product provides a high protective effect, helping to fight cancer. A group of scientists of University in Clemson conducted an experiment in which laboratory animals with intestinal tumors, was added to the food extract of raspberry. At the end of the study, experts found that more than 90% of genetically affected cells died. In the composition of berries has a collagen acid preventing the increase in the number of damaged structures. However, the Russian oncologists state that raspberries cannot be considered a panacea for cancer. It can be used as a prophylactic to prevent the development of malignant neoplasms.

Berries boost the immune system, they contain vitamins b, C and E, there is phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, iron and folic acid. Named set of microelements is an effective deterrent to prevent the development of cancer.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.