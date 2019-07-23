This berry protects the body from cancer
Scientists believe that the use of raspberry not only boosts immunity but also inhibits the development of cancer cells. The berry is rich in various vitamins and is an excellent support for the work of the whole organism.
This product provides a high protective effect, helping to fight cancer. A group of scientists of University in Clemson conducted an experiment in which laboratory animals with intestinal tumors, was added to the food extract of raspberry. At the end of the study, experts found that more than 90% of genetically affected cells died. In the composition of berries has a collagen acid preventing the increase in the number of damaged structures. However, the Russian oncologists state that raspberries cannot be considered a panacea for cancer. It can be used as a prophylactic to prevent the development of malignant neoplasms.
Berries boost the immune system, they contain vitamins b, C and E, there is phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, iron and folic acid. Named set of microelements is an effective deterrent to prevent the development of cancer.