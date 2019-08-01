This bride lost 60 pounds to be beautiful at the wedding
The Englishwoman Sophie Mathison twenty-eight, and for a long time she could not lose weight.
However, everything changed when the girl made an offer. She realized that she didn’t want to be a bride-the fat girl and took himself in hand.
Sophie trelcat weighed a hundred pounds, and before the wedding was three months.
And then she decided to find coach. Three times a week she visited the hall and doing all the exercises.
In addition, Sophie sat on a diet. Morning — oatmeal or scrambled eggs, and lunch rice and vegetable salads. Dinner — again vegetables.
And now, three months passed, and the girl really happy. She actually lost weight!
Husband is very proud of her, and Sophie even started a blog in which talks about his incredible achievement.
She is a wonderful example for all of us!
That was a big change!