This bride lost 60 pounds to be beautiful at the wedding

| August 1, 2019 | News | No Comments
The Englishwoman Sophie Mathison twenty-eight, and for a long time she could not lose weight.

However, everything changed when the girl made an offer. She realized that she didn’t want to be a bride-the fat girl and took himself in hand.

Sophie trelcat weighed a hundred pounds, and before the wedding was three months.

And then she decided to find coach. Three times a week she visited the hall and doing all the exercises.

In addition, Sophie sat on a diet. Morning — oatmeal or scrambled eggs, and lunch rice and vegetable salads. Dinner — again vegetables.

And now, three months passed, and the girl really happy. She actually lost weight!

Husband is very proud of her, and Sophie even started a blog in which talks about his incredible achievement.

She is a wonderful example for all of us!

That was a big change!

