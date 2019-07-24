This ‘British tramp’: US President welcomed the future Prime Minister of Britain
The White house expressed confidence that Johnson will be “beautiful” by the Prime Minister.
The US President Donald trump on Tuesday welcomed the election of Boris Johnson as the new leader of the British Conservative party and the next Prime Minister of the country, which may indicate future warming in relations between the two allies, writes “Voice of America”.
The publication Politico says that the President of the United States called Johnson “the British lion”.
“A good man. He is strong and smart. It is called “the British tramp”. They call him “the British tramp”, and there are people who say that it is well,” the President continued.
“I love it. That’s what they wanted. That’s what they need. That’s what they need. He will do it. Boris is good. He will do a good job,” added trump.
Trump has tense relations with the outgoing Prime Minister Theresa may, despite the fact that he recently visited with the state visit to the UK.
This month, the situation became even worse when he published confidential dispatches of the British Ambassador in Washington with the negative characteristics trump and his administration. The Ambassador subsequently resigned.
Trump has spoken with praise for Johnson, the former mayor of London and a staunch supporter of the “Brekzita”, which is often compared with the American President.
Johnson was the undisputed favorite in the fight for the post of leader of the Conservative party, despite a chaotic personal life and a faulty reputation. He will be succeeded as Prime Minister Theresa may, who resigned after it failed to implement its plan of a British exit from the European Union.
Like trump, Johnson urged to put the interests of the country first. He will lead the country in a state of deep political division.