This charming cat funny singing along to its owner

| August 19, 2019 | News | No Comments
Этот очаровательный кот смешно подпевает своему владельцу

Who would have thought that cats too can sing along.

No, there Kuklachev nothing to do with it, and where is positive, the owner and his lovely ginger cat, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 4tololo.ru.

The owner sings a cheerful song, main words of which are:

“If you’re happy and you know it, say meow” that his cat actually does.

Apparently, cat really happy, otherwise, why would he say “meow”, isn’t it?

