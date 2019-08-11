This dairy product helps to cope with cancer
It has a connection that feeds cells.
Scientists have proven that eating cheese can help to cope with cancer. This dairy product is an organic compound that is able to establish the metabolism and provides nourishment to the cells.
Cancer affects millions of people around the world. They occur because of heredity as well as various external factors. Recent studies have shown that the introduction into the human diet of certain foods can protect the body from the spread of metastases.
Organic compound, referred to above, is methionine. It is mainly found in dairy products, particularly cheese. Methionine is not synthesized in the body, consequently by yourself do not produce. When the substance is considered to be very important to ensure normal metabolic process, protect against toxins, the destruction of cells. The latter is particularly important in the presence of tumor.
If nutrition is unbalanced, that cancer cells don’t just starve and spread throughout the body, affecting healthy tissue. Cheese, by the way, has a lot of proteins and vitamins needed to replenish the immune reserves. Latest help to resist infections.