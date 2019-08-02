This dairy product is contraindicated “cores”
Although kefir has a number of useful trace elements and is recommended for use, there are contraindications. Doctors told this is dangerous to include this dairy product in your diet.
According to experts, the yogurt is useful only for those who do not suffer from problems with the gastrointestinal tract. Even healthy citizens should not be too often to include this product in your daily menu. If it is drunk on a daily basis can provoke excess in the body saturated fats. Also contained in kefir milk fats can harm those who are faced with diseases of the cardiovascular system, in this case, it is better to choose a product with the lowest percentage of fat.
To limit the use of buttermilk should the people affected by candidiasis, as well as those who have lactose intolerance. When buying a product it is better to give preference to a person whose shelf life does not exceed 14 days.