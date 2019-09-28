This dairy product is good for the heart and blood vessels
Cheese protects the blood vessels of sodium.
Doctors told how useful cheese for your vessels.
So, the doctors were able to prove that regular cheese can protect your blood vessels from harmful effects which has sodium. Most likely, a fruitful action of this product on our circulatory system can be explained by the fact that cheese contains a large amount of natural antioxidants.
To such unusual conclusions scientists have reached in the course of the experiment.
The first thing they asked all participants to stick to the diet, which was a very high percentage of products that contain sodium. Because of this power, it soon became clear that the vessels of the investigated people have started to experience some discomfort, but later they become manifest some dysfunction.
Most interesting was the second stage of the experiment. Here participants were asked to add to their diet four servings of cheese a day. Oddly enough, but after this simple fraud all the problems with the vessels of the subjects disappeared.
So, in the opinion of the authors of the study, this discovery will be very useful to mankind. Eating cheese can greatly minimize risk from large intakes of salt.
Scientists have long been saying that reducing sodium content in food has a positive impact on your health, but for some, even these arguments are not very persuasive in order to consume less salt in food.
The study authors emphasize the fact that when you eat dairy products, in particular cheese, it can be a very good alternative to reduce stress and risk on the cardiovascular system.