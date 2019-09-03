‘This dangerous drug’: U.S. authorities issued an official warning about the dangers of marijuana
August 29, Federal officials issued a national warning about the dangers of marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more States legalize more powerful drug for medical and recreational purposes.
The head of the Department of health and human services Alex Azar and chief surgeon Jerome Adams made the announcement in which the hazard has called marijuana a “dangerous drug”. Officials said that President Donald trump donated $ 100,000 — a quarter of their annual state salary for a digital campaign aimed at raising awareness of the risks, writes Time.
The warning was made due to the fact that legal marijuana has become in America in the industry with a turnover of $ 10 billion, with nearly two-thirds of the States legalize it, primarily for medical purposes.
According to the National conference of state legislatures, the possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use by adults is legal in 11 States and the district of Columbia. This list includes California, Colorado, Michigan and Maine. Federal law still considers marijuana as a controlled substance, like opioids.
Adams said that according to scientific evidence, marijuana is harmful to the developing brain of adolescents and the human fetus. The drug has also become stronger over the last 20 years, the concentration of the active substance THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) has increased by 3 times.
“This is not the same marijuana that was in the days of youth, your mother’s,” said Adams.
The American medical Association stated that it strongly supports the efforts of the government, adding that already some time is not recommended to use marijuana to adolescents, pregnant and lactating women.
According to the chief surgeon, the recommendations are a direct result of scientific research, contrary to changing social mores.
“Marijuana use is a risk for the developing brain,’ said Adams. — Over time, the attitude towards marijuana is changing, and this leads to a false sense of security.”
Although the White house did opiate epidemic a top priority, earlier, marijuana has not been given such attention.
Federal officials worry that the trend toward legalization may force adolescents to try marijuana. According to them, is prevalent among young people drug, other than alcohol and e-cigarettes. But no state does not allow the use of recreational marijuana by adolescents. In States where there are programs of medical marijuana, including Illinois, as a rule, allowed the use of this substance by minors with the consent of the legal guardian and as prescribed by a physician.
Adams said that frequent use of marijuana by adolescents is associated with changes in parts of the brain associated with attention, memory, decision-making and motivation.
Marijuana is the most common drug is prohibited for pregnant women. However, about 7% of expectant mothers reported that they had used it in the last month. Some women use marijuana to ease morning sickness. The American College of obstetricians and gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics advise women not to use marijuana during pregnancy and to stop taking the drug after learning about the pregnancy.
“If you have morning sickness, talk to your doctor, — said the assistant head of the Department of health by Brett Giroa. — There are medications approved by the FDA. Receiving marijuana from morning sickness was never safe and effective.”
Government national Institute on drug abuse (NIDA) has sponsored several studies on marijuana use during pregnancy, including a study on the health of women who choose to continue to use the drug to treat morning sickness, despite the warnings.
While some studies suggest that marijuana may be harmful to the developing brain, the evidence is not conclusive, explained the Director of the NIDA Nora Volkov. However, she said that it strongly supports an official warning from the authorities.
“We cannot close our eyes and say that it is not. It’s happening,” Volkov said.
According to her, continued research is needed to find conclusive evidence of how the drug affects the fetus.
“I believe that the situation can change to the provision of evidence,” she added.