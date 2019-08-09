This delicacy can improve working memory
The researchers found that the flavonoids contained in dark chocolate improve working memory.
Italian researchers came to the conclusion that the daily consumption of chocolate reduces the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.
Experts, analyzing the number of research papers have evaluated the effects of acute and chronic exposure to the flavonoids (plant polyphenols) contained in cocoa beans, on the activity of the brain.
Volunteers who participated in the studies used chocolate or chocolate bars in small, medium and large quantities in five days or three months.
It turned out that the flavonoids contained in dark chocolate improve working memory, which determines the ability to keep in mind the information needed, for example, for the solution of logical problems. In addition, decreased the risk of age-related deterioration of cognitive abilities.