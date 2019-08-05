This delicacy can protect from depression
Is dark chocolate good for the mind. Scientists have found out that people use it less prone to depression.
A group of scientists from Britain and Canada conducted a study that showed the effectiveness of dark chocolate as means from depression.
In the study, more than 13 thousand people took the survey, answering questions about the use of different sweets. The volunteers were tested for the presence of harmful habits. In addition, we studied the aspects of their psycho-emotional state.
In the result, it was found that people who frequently ate dark chocolate were less susceptible to occurrence of depression in comparison with lovers of milk or white chocolate.
Experts say that dark chocolate contains several psychoactive ingredients, including two forms of anandamide, a substance with analgesic and antianxiety effect. In addition, dark chocolate contains antioxidants which help fight inflammation, which is considered one of the markers of depression.
Experts say the fact that dark chocolate improves blood circulation. Its use increases the level of nitric oxide, and this molecule is responsible for activation of blood flow in tissues. The improvement of cerebral circulation also helps protect against the development of mental disorders.