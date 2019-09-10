This delicacy will protect from many diseases
Chocolate prevents diabetes, heart attacks and strokes.
Doctors especially recommend the use of this treat in late summer and early autumn, but warn that it can not be abused.
Chocolate skin from stress and irritations because it promotes the production of happy hormone and reduces the level of cortisol which is a stress hormone.
In addition, this confection made of cocoa butter resulting from the processing of cocoa beans, prevents heart attacks and strokes. The fact that chocolate contains flavonoids, which positively influence the condition of blood vessels, which improves blood flow to the brain.
Dessert also promotes the production of beneficial flora in the gut, reducing inflammation in the vascular wall, which is associated with strokes.
Chocolate recommended to use for people prone to blood clots because cocoa beans there are polyphenols, the effect of which is comparable with the action of acetylsalicylic acid.
Prevents chocolate and diabetes. It contained substances that help the pancreas to produce insulin.
Useful this product is and liver disease. It includes large amounts of antioxidants that reduce the deformation of the cell body and prevents pressure surges in his blood vessels. However, to achieve a positive effect on the liver should eat no more than 30 grams of product per day.
In addition, the chocolate is perfectly struggling with swelling and is recommended for obesity.