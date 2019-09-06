This diet increases the human lifespan
Japanese scientists have discovered why we need to lean on vegetables, fruits and nuts. A diet with lots of vegetable protein increases the duration of human life.
We all heard about the health benefits of a vegetarian diet. And Japanese researchers found that a person needs to lean not just on plant foods, but all foods that contain large amount of protein. These include, for example, include tofu, beans, nuts, avocados and many other foods. In the course of observations 70 696 adult residents of Japan, which lasted for 20 years, researchers found that fans of vegetable protein reduces the risk of death for any reason.
Unfortunately, in Russia it is very widespread so-called Western diet containing large amounts of red meat and processed food. Fans of this mode of supply is noted an increased number of cardiovascular diseases and diseases related to obesity. Together with tumors, they are the main causes of premature mortality. If we give up steak and sausage in favor of vegetable products with high protein level, we will be able to reverse the negative trend.
In General, all protein diet help us to get rid of excess water in the body and provoke ketosis, a physical condition in which the body begins to use fat stores as energy, but not carbohydrates. That is what set so-called ketogenic diet, which is very popular with the stars like the American socialite Kim Kardashian. Nutritionists agree that in some people this diet works, but in the long term it is not very good, so as not to exclude red meat as the main protein source. Vegetable diet is more beneficial to our health.