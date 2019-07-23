This diet is effective for protection against gout and its treatment
The rejection of meat products and food in accordance with the vegetarianism is an important means of preventing gout and also contributes to its treatment, concluded the researchers from the Catholic University of Fu Jen in Taipei (Taiwan).
Gout — a disease characterized by impaired purine metabolism, resulting in the blood increases the concentration of uric acid and the deposition of crystals of its salts in the organs and tissues. The deposition of salts in the joints occur agonizing pain, the inflammation and deformation. The first gout affects the toes, then ankles, knees. The consequences of the disease can be very dramatic: for example, affects the kidneys, is caused a heart attack.
According to the opinion of Taiwanese scholars, which was published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, effective protection against the development of gout gives the rejection of meat products and following a vegetarian diet. Adherence to this principle allows to reduce the level of uric acid in the body.
The study lasted almost 10 years, and was attended by 14 000 patients, among whom were meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans. All of them at the beginning of the project did not smoke and did not consume alcohol for at least two years, also none of them had gout. Within five to nine years after the start of the study gout 226 sick people, and they were all meat eaters.
Scientists have found that in the group of vegetarians the risk of gout was 67% lower than in the group of meat-eaters. In addition, it was found that the level of uric acid in vegetarians who ate eggs and dairy products, was significantly lower than that of vegans completely abandon animal products.
Interestingly, although plant vegetarian diet included foods high in purine, which is associated with the development of gout, however it has not increased in reality the risk of development people have gout.
The researchers stated in the end that “botanicals inhibit associated with gout inflammation, reducing the production of uric acid and facilitate its excretion from the body.”