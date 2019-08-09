This diet stops the development of cancer
Scientists from Duke University in North Carolina conducted research that showed that vegetarianism can stop the development of cancer, make chemotherapy and radiotherapy more effective, according to tests on mice and humans. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
The researchers focused on the limiting amino acid, called methionine, which affects the metabolism and is found in meat, fish and dairy products. First, scientists have excluded her from the food in rodents with cancer, discovering that the tumor growth was suppressed. When power was combined with the chemotherapeutic agent 5-fluorouracil or radiation therapy, spread of the disease has also been halted.
The researchers then recommended that 5 women and a man aged from 49 to 58 years old diet without methionine for 3 weeks. At the end of this period, volunteers were similar to experimental rodents from blocking the development of cancer.
Products with minimal presence of amino acids include fruits, nuts, vegetables, grains and beans. The study was conducted 40 years after the fact, as was provided the first scientific evidence that the cancer has “total dependence on methionine”.