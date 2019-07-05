This diet will help protect against the development of type 2 diabetes
Adherence to the principles of a low-carb diet helps protect against the development of type 2 diabetes people with the metabolic syndrome. And regardless of their weight loss.
About this property a low-carb diet according to researchers from the Ohio state University. The results of their study published the scientific journal JCI Insight.
The object of research interest of experts were people with overweight, suffering from metabolic syndrome — a condition in which noted elevated levels of cholesterol and blood sugar, a precursor to diabetes. Scientists wanted to find out what effect this might have in respect of such people the diet low carbohydrate if they do not lose weight contrary to expectation.
In the group of subjects included 16 men and women with metabolic syndrome, which for several months had adhered to the diet with different levels of carbohydrates — high, medium and low. In the result, it was found that a low calorie diet will noticeably improve the condition of people with this syndrome, and in many cases help to get rid of his symptoms, and it made no difference, he lost weight or not. Scientists have noted that by observing a low-carb diet the volunteers reduced the level of triglycerides and improved the cholesterol levels, which leveled their risk of cardiovascular disease.
“After four months of a diet low in carbohydrates as the more than half of study participants no longer met the criteria for metabolic syndrome, even if they ate foods that contained enough calories and not lose weight. We believe that the restriction of carbohydrates, even without the effect of weight loss reduces a number of problems associated with metabolic disorders,” said the authors.