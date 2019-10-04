This diet will help to quickly lose weight
Vegetable food, in addition, reduces the risk of diabetes by increasing the population of beneficial bacteria. To such conclusion scientists from Washington.
The transition to a vegan diet will help people lose weight quickly, because the study found that on this diet you can lose 300 grams a week. In addition, this type of diet reduces the risk of diabetes. So, a group of volunteers, who switched to a plant-based diet containing high amount of carbohydrates, I have lost 6 kg in just 4 months. Scientists believe that this was a consequence strengthen the health of the digestive system due to the positive effects on the microbiome of the intestine.
A vegan diet has the ability to teach our bodies to more actively absorb sugar from food, which reduces the risk of developing type II diabetes. American researchers assessed the impact of diet on a group of 148 people. 73 of them had over 16 weeks to abandon the use of meat, they are regularly passed through measuring weight, level of body fat, the assessment of the microbiome of the intestine and insulin sensitivity. The remaining 75 volunteers, no changes in the diet to produce is not required.
All participants in the first group lost weight during this period, and some have achieved impressive performance in the 7 lost pounds, as a maximum, or slightly less than 5 kg at least. Most of the excess weight was lost by burning fat, people have also increased insulin sensitivity. This means that the risk of developing type II diabetes decreased.