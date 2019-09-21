This disease will be cured unhealthy drink
Recently there was a meeting of the European Association for the study of diabetes, and her Chinese scientists said that beer can be useful.
Scientists conducted an analysis of ten previous works, which were associated with alcohol consumption and diabetes mellitus type II. In the sample of these works are 575 people who have done research.
The researchers concluded that if you drink alcohol moderately (not less than 20 grams of ethanol), it improves the processing of glucose. This number contains 500 ml beer, 200 ml wine or 50 ml of spirits.
“In order to make accurate studies of the effect of alcohol on blood sugar levels, you need more time”, — quotes the edition of Dr. Julina Chen.
But colleagues of the Chinese scientists don’t share their opinions. The less a person consumes alcoholic beverages, the lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and also stroke, so you need to drink alcohol less, but no more, says Professor Naveed Sattar, an expert in the field of metabolism.