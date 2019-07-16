This dog is very afraid of people, but this girl managed to tame it!
Unfortunately, not all dogs are lucky with the owner, and most of these lovely animals quickly is on the street.
And, of course, not everyone is willing to open his heart to a stray dog. No wonder, because they carry a lot of diseases to be treated which is a problem.
However, among people there are those who sincerely wants to help everyone and everything. The heroine of our story today managed to rescue a very fearful dog.
Amanda Guarascio, learning about living outside of town a lonely dog, decided that he really wants to help the animal.
However, the girl and her friend, arrived to implement his plan faced with the fear of the dog. He did not allow people to approach, growling and running away, and didn’t even respond to offered food.
When hope is almost dried up, in the head of Amanda, came an unusual idea.
Leaving the car, she lay on the ground near the dog, and the animal was interested in this behavior.
A while the dog just watched, sitting in the distance, and then approached and, losing interest, went close. Then Amanda began to slowly crawl up to the animal.
Noticing this, the dog grumbled discontentedly, and she was making pokurivaya sounds, showing what is not a threat. Finally the trust has been conquered, and the animal stopped to see in the man a threat. The dog lay down next to Amanda, trying to warm her.
When the dog is quite used to people, a girl friend took him to the vets.
They are now looking for a new dog owner, but the most important part of the work has already been done — the girl was able to win the trust of a fearful dog.
This case perfectly demonstrates that our world is not lost. Fortunately, there are people who are not alien to compassion and kindness to those who are lonely and unhappy.