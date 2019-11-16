This dried fruit is especially useful for heart health
Scientists say that the Phoenicia is a versatile food product. And the number of important nutrients in these dried fruits are so great that eating some dates and water, people can live for quite a long time.
In Phoenicia, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, iron, phosphorus, sodium, magnesium, calcium and potassium.
In medicine dates is useful for hypertension, fatigue, fatigue, heart diseases, tuberculosis and anemia. However, they stimulate brain activity, possess alterative, tonic and expectorant action, soothes cough. Dates, as the tool facilitates the delivery shown women during pregnancy.
In addition, it is proved that dates strengthen the protective system of the organism against various infections, strengthen the kidneys, liver and heart, normalizes the acid balance and is an excellent tool for the prevention of cancer and formation of tumors.